Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to make more bells with Nookazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has only been out a month, but players are already living the high life with fully furnished and adorably-decorated abodes. The game rewards you for taking it slow -- grinding away day by day, searching for DIY recipes washed ashore or floating through the sky in balloons. But let's be real: Who has the time for that? Your house is looking too bare. You want that bedroom suite now.

Please don't tell anyone how I live #ACNH pic.twitter.com/eZbiFsv8gD — nicole archer (@nicolearcher) April 20, 2020

Thankfully, there's Nookazon.

As the name suggests, Nookazon is Animal Crossing's answer to Amazon. It's an online, fan-made destination for buying and selling just about anything in the game. From furniture to songs, even to villagers, Nookazon has it.

Curious about how it all works? I tried it out and here's how I did it.

First, you're going to have to create an account on Nookazon. Currently, all transactions are arranged through a Discord server, so if you already have a Discord account, you can log in with that and start trading right away.

If you want to sell something

If you have something to sell, it's time to create a listing. I have a bed that I don't want, so let's see if I can get something good for it.

First, search for the item in the catalog. You can trawl through the categories, or just use the search function to go straight to the item if you're a busy person.

Once you've found the item, click Add Listing. From there, you can add details like how many you're selling and what you're selling it for. You can ask for people to make an offer and start a bidding war if you like a bit of chaos. Or you can just ask for a set price or an item you want in exchange.

The item information lists the buy and sell price in game, which is useful for setting your own price -- if you set a price too high, you might not have any luck selling it. Set a price too low and you rip yourself off. Of course, some rare items are in high demand and some users are willing to part with any number of bells in exchange. If you find yourself in possession of a rare item, you can make a pretty penny.

Once you list it, the listing appears under Selling in the item's information and on your profile. If someone wants to make a trade, they contact you directly in Discord. It doesn't take long to find someone interested in buying -- it took about ten minutes for someone to contact me and make an offer.

To make the trade, it's as simple as generating a Dodo Code and inviting the buyer to your Island.

If you want to buy something

Buying things on Nookazon is pretty straightforward. If you're a fan of window shopping, you can browse the catalog. If you're after something specific, you can search for it.

I'm after a drum set. I searched for "drum" and brought it up. On the listing page, there's a long list of all the users who are selling their drum sets.

Be sure to look closely at the actual item they are selling -- some are selling the DIY recipe, others are selling the actual item in one color. Sometimes, people offer to make the item for you if you can supply them with the materials for it.

Alongside the item, the price is listed. Now it's just a matter of finding the right listing with a price you can pay. Contact the seller on Discord and arrange for a time to do the trade.

Have any other questions? Nookazon has a great FAQ page that you can check out.