Animal Crossing: New Horizons' holiday season begins Thursday

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' winter update dropped last week, paving the way for Turkey Day on Thursday. The Nintendo Switch megahit's holiday events were also teased in a trailer.

Turkey Day will see Franklin the chef host a gathering in your island's plaza, and you can gather ingredients to help him cook in exchange for a gift. Since Franklin is a turkey, it's unlikely that Animal Crossing will mirror Thanksgiving directly -- that'd be a bit dark.

The second event, Dec. 24's Toy Day, will see your island gradually becoming more festive through December. On Dec. 24, Jingle the reindeer will visit, and you can help him deliver presents. After that, there'll be a New Year's Eve countdown from 7 p.m. local on Dec. 31.

If you're looking to move your island life to another system, the update added the ability to transfer resident data -- including your name, appearance and equipment, along with your inventory, home and storage -- to another Switch. You'll also be able to transfer your save data, along with your island itself and all your residents, to a different console. The latter option will require the use of the free Island Transfer Tool app in Nintendo eShop.

The update also added the ability to upgrade your home storage limit to 2,400 slots (the current max is 1,600), as long as you've paid off your debt to Tom Nook.