Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update brings spooky Halloween event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' fall update is coming on Sept. 30, Nintendo revealed in a trailer Friday, and it's bringing Halloween to your island. The Nintendo Switch game's free update includes creepy costumes, character customization options and DIY projects ahead of the Oct. 31 event.

You'll be able to start growing pumpkins throughout October, and use them in pumpkin-based DIY projects, while costumes will be available from the Able Sisters. Don't forget to stock up on candy for the Halloween celebrations.

Come Oct. 31, your island buddies will dress up, gather in the central plaza and demand candy -- failing to give them those treats might result in you getting pranked (I kinda want to see that though). You'll also get a new visitor: Jack, the pumpkin-headed "czar of Halloween."