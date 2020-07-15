Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds a delightful Wario Easter egg

Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you've played Animal Crossing: New Horizons since the Nintendo Switch game's swimming update earlier this month, you may have run into a familiar-looking seagull washed up on the shore. Captain Gullivarrr looks a whole lot like Gulliver in a pirate outfit, with fresh dialogue to match.

AAfter you've helped him get his lost communicator to contact his shipmates (get ready to swim) he'll tell you that you're "even sweeter than the famous Captain Syrup -- but without her double-crossin', I hope!"

Captain Syrup is an enemy of Mario archrival Wario, and was the final boss in 1994's Super Mario Land 3: Wario Land on Game Boy. This dastardly pirate went on to appear in Wario Land 2 and Wario Land: Shake It!

Helping Gullivarrr out is pretty easy and will net you some pretty cool pirate gear as rewards, so it's worth taking the time to wake him up and help him out.