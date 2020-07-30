Animal Crossing: New Horizon adds dreaming, island backup on Thursday

Nearly a month after Animal Crossing: New Horizons added swimming, its second free Summer Update arrived Thursday. The update adds dreaming, fireworks shows and an island backup and restoration service to the beloved Nintendo Switch game.

If you lie on the bed in your home, you'll be able to take a nap and have a dreamy encounter with tapir Luna (previously seen in New Leaf on 3DS). She'll let you visit other islands in a dream, and allow you to open your own island to fellow dreamers. Nothing you do during the dream visit is saved -- this version of the island is apparently just a mirror of the real one -- so people won't be able to ruin your island during their subconscious adventures.

You travel using a rather cumbersome 12-digit Dream Address that'll appear in your passport after it's set. People are sharing theirs on Twitter, so you can check out random islands and get some inspiration for sculpting your own paradise.

The most practical addition is the island backup and restoration service, which lets Nintendo Switch Online subscribers upload their island and save data to be uploaded to the cloud. If you lose or damage your Switch, you should be able to recover your island (as long as the backup feature has been enabled). It can be enabled by going to the settings -- just press the minus button on the title screen, and Tom Nook will talk you through the process.

The fireworks shows will happen at 7 p.m. each Sunday in August, and you can add custom design patterns to personalize them. You can also enter a raffle run by Redd (who's apparently expanding beyond questionable art dealings) to win festive items.

Nintendo also teased a fall update with a cute little pumpkin, hinting that island life will get a little spooooooky later this year.