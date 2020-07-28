CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HEALS Act stimulus bill Google won't reopen offices until July 2021 Netflix's The Witcher prequel Tenet release date OnePlus Nord review 2020 Emmy nomination predictions

Animal Crossing: New Horizon adds dreaming, island backup on July 30

The Nintendo Switch game's second Summer Update is also bringing fireworks shows.

Listen
- 00:15