Nearly a month after Animal Crossing: New Horizons added swimming, its second free Summer Update arrives this Thursday. It'll add dreaming, fireworks shows and an island backup and restoration service to the Nintendo Switch game.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Animal Crossing: New Horizon adds dreaming, island backup on July 30
