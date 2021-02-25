Animal Crossing's cuteness soars with Sanrio crossover items, villagers

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Sure, Animal Crossing fans thought Judy and Marshal were cute, but step aside, sweet little animal villagers. The popular Nintendo game Animal Crossing: New Horizons will meet the colorful world of Hello Kitty next month, and things are about to get even more adorable.

First, a software update coming on March 18 will deliver content from Sanrio, Hello Kitty's parent company, into the game. And on March 26, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack arrives in Target stores. The content update is free, but those wanting the collaboration pack will need to buy it. It contains six amiibo cards for Rilla, Marty, Etoile, Chai, Chelsea and Toby, all villagers who appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Can’t wait for my butthole rug. pic.twitter.com/MUKm1drHUY — jodyanthony (@jodyanthony) February 25, 2021

It appears they will show up with houses, clothing, furniture and props themed after specific Sanrio characters, such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and My Melody. And the Pompompurin items include an instantly iconic puppy-butt rug.

"Can't wait for my butthole rug," tweeted one fan.

Fans commenting on the YouTube video posted by Nintendo were already fearing the amiibo card packs will sell out and only be available at high prices from scalpers.

"And you know almost nobody is gonna get these cards cause they're gonna sell out and then get resold for insane amounts of money," wrote one poster.

Others were debating which current villagers to kick out to make room for the new characters, and hoping Nintendo might expand the current villager limit upward from 10.

The Sanrio news was a surprise to many fans because the Mario collaboration just began to roll out in the game on Thursday as well. Since the in-game Sanrio content will be part of a March 18 update, which is just two days before the game's one-year release anniversary, it's possible anniversary content could be part of the software update as well.