Animal Crossing crosses paths with Puma to sell new sneakers, hoodie

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players mainly buy their shoes from Kicks the skunk, or from the Able Sisters store. But Animal Crossing fans soon will be able to buy Animal Crossing Puma sneakers in real life -- and there's a hoodie, too.

On Aug. 26, Puma teased the collab by tweeting out the game's logo and the leaping puma logo of the shoe company.

Then, on Aug. 28, both Nintendo and Puma gave up the goods, sharing images of a pair of Puma sneakers decked out with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme.

The new @PUMA x #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons collection is coming 9/18! pic.twitter.com/0WbfeyKkvl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 30, 2021

The shoe shown in the image is done up in mint green, light blue, peach/tan and white, with the Animal Crossing leaf on the heel, and characters including Stitches, K.K. Slider, Isabelle and others on the fabric background.

Nintendo and Puma didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But sneaker site SneakerFreaker shared many more images of the shoes, as well as a mint-green hoodie with character silhouettes. The site says two other sneaker styles will be part of the collection, and products will be offered for both adults and kids.

Animal Crossing x PUMA pic.twitter.com/8B2CQjPx0x — ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) August 26, 2021

Not every Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan was thrilled with the announcement. Some snarkily responded that the company should be working on new updates for the game itself, rather than merchandise.

"Animal Crossing X Puma?" one Twitter user wrote. "Bro I'm tryna get Animal Crossing X Content."