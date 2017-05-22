"Angry Birds" sequel set for September 2019 release

Rovio

Those Angry Birds are flocking back to the big screen.

Rovio, the company behind the blockbuster mobile gaming franchise, said on Monday that the sequel to "The Angry Birds Movie" is set to release on September 20, 2019 with the creatively named "The Angry Birds Movie 2." The release will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the release of the original game.

Despite waning interest in the mobile games themselves, the original film was a hit. The animated movie grossed nearly $350 million around the world, and $107.5 million in the US, according to Box Office Mojo.

Sony Pictures Imageworks will handle the animation for the movie, which will be produced by Rovio and Columbia Pictures. Thurop Van Orman ("The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack," "Adventure Time") and John Rice ("King of the Hill," "Rick and Morty") will direct.