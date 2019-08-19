Lego could get artsy with proposed Warhol, Kahlo, Dalí and Picasso set

Lego Ideas

If you love Lego, there seems to be a set for just about everything from the Upside Down from Stranger Things to Overwatch video game characters.

But one of the coolest things the toy company does via the Lego Ideas website is encourage fans to submit their own suggestions for original Lego sets that people can vote on to determine if there is enough interest to make the ideas real sets to buy.

With the proposed Artists of the 20th Century Lego set, designed by fan Han Sbricksteen, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso could get their own Lego tributes.

The proposed set includes not only minifigures of Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, but also their studios filled with the artists' personal possessions, paintings and other artwork.

There are more than 680 pieces in the proposed set. Each artist scene measures over 3.40" (8.6 cm) high, 5'' (12.7 cm) wide and 2.50'' (6.4 cm) deep.

Salvador Dalí's Lego build is inspired by his "Mae West's Face which May be Used as a Surrealist Apartment" painting. The set includes "Mae West Lips Sofa," "Lobster Telephone," "Venus de Milo with Drawers," the paintings "The Persistence of Memory" and "Swans Reflecting Elephants," as well as a golden egg and four ants.

Frida Kahlo's Lego build is inspired by her home, The Blue House. The set includes an easel, a mirror, various furniture and tools, the paintings "The Frame," "The Two Fridas," "Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird" and "Viva la Vida, Watermelons." There's even a figure of her pet monkey.

Andy Warhol's build is inspired by his art/film studio The Factory and includes four "Marilyn Monroe Portraits," an "Elvis Presley Portrait," his famous "Campbell's Soup Can" painting, two "Campbell's Soup" cans, two Brillo boxes, two Polaroid photos, two film cans, a silver cloud and two rock album covers: The Rolling Stones "Sticky Fingers" and the Velvet Underground's debut album "The Velvet Underground and Nico." Warhol designed both album covers.

Pablo Picasso's build is inspired by his studio Villa La Californie. It includes several pieces of furniture, a blue paint can, a pink paint can, the sculptures "Goat" and "Guitar," the paintings "Three Musicians" and "The Young Ladies of Avignon," a small reproduction of "Guernica" and two "Guernica"'s sketches: "Bull" and "Horse."

The set collection also includes a booklet about the four featured artists and their artwork.

This art history Lego set has already hit the 5,000-supporter milestone, but it needs 10,000 votes for the project to move into the review stage.

After that, a board comprised of Lego designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the design.

The team then builds concept models to decide if the design meets the high standards it takes to make a Lego product, such as playability, safety, and fit with the company brand.

Voting is open on this set on the Lego Ideas website for awhile -- 342 days to be exact.