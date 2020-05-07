Andy Serkis to read The Hobbit online for 12 hours straight Friday

New Line Cinema

Actor Andy Serkis, who portrayed the creepy character Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, will read J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved 1937 novel The Hobbit in its entirety online on Friday, May 8, to raise money to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Serkis explained the project on his GoFundMe page, which went live on Thursday.

"So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown," Serkis wrote. "While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle-earth."

Serkis said the money raised will support two UK charities: Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together. He's set a goal of £100,000 ($123,00 or AU $190,000). Fourteen hours after he posted the page, he was already more than halfway to that goal.

The reading will be livestreamed, and Serkis said details would come later on the GoFundMe page. He also promised that if the fundraising target is reached, "there may be a special surprise later in our journey." The reading will begin at 10 a.m. GMT, which is 2 a.m. PT.

Once the marathon reading begins, Serkis will only take short bathroom or lunch breaks, the BBC reported.

Hobbit author J.R.R. Tolkien died in 1973, but his words continue to have relevance, especially during the coronavirus outbreak, it seems. David Rowe, who manages the Tolkien Proverbs Twitter account, told me he's a fan of the Serkis reading idea.

"Serkis has become one of the treasures of the Tolkien world," Rowe said in an email. "so when we are all seeking comfort and encouragement, few voices could be better for leading us from Bag End to the Lonely Mountain and back again."