The Essential Phone is coming 'in a few weeks'

Android founder and former Google exec Andy Rubin Friday sent out an email saying that the delayed Essential Phone would be here "in a few weeks," claiming that his new company Essential is working hard to complete the certification and testing process with various carriers in the US and around the world.

Here's Rubin's full email, which was sent to customers who have reserved the phone online:

I personally wanted to thank you for putting your name down for our first phone. We've been hard at work getting everything ready and the good news is that we're now going through certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers. You might be getting impatient to get your hands on your new Essential Phone (and I'm also impatient to get it to you!) but rest assured that you will have a device in your hands in a few weeks. In the meantime, give us a shout out using #thisisessential to show the team that sweating the details and working long hours to get this device shipped is worth it. Andy

First unveiled in late May, the Essential Phone's release date was originally said to be June, but now appears to be August or beyond.

Rubin's update on the phone's status comes in the wake of two high-profile executive departures from the company in recent weeks.