Android users will soon get 117 new emoji

Google

Android users will soon get to choose from 117 new emoji to spice up their text messages, Google said on Thursday. The new emoji will launch with Android 11 this fall.

The Android 11 emoji additions include new animals (like a bison, beaver and polar bear) and food (like a tamale, a boba tea and a teapot). You'll also find a slightly-smiling face, two people hugging, a man in a veil, a woman in a tuxedo and a person feeding a baby. Some past animal emoji have been redesigned, in some cases to look a little friendlier, and in others to look better in dark mode.

Google

Google is also rolling out a quick-access emoji bar to Gboard beta on Thursday, and to all Gboard Android users in the coming months.

We don't know exactly when Android 11 will go live. A Google presentation to developers earlier this month seemed to suggest that it would be on September 8, but Google did not provide confirmation that this was true. Last year's release of Android 10 was at the beginning of September.