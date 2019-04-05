Android TV update brings ads to your smart television's home screen

Android TV is now showing ads on some television home screens. Users are reporting seeing a row of "sponsored" apps or "promotional channels" on the Android TV home screen. So far, they've shown up on Sony smart TVs, Xiaomi's Mi Box 3, the Nvidia Shield TV and others, according to XDA Developers.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told XDA Developers that Android TV is "running a pilot program" to display sponsored content on the home screen.
Sony has put up a support page explaining the appearance of sponsored channel. The page says the content can't be manually changed and it's managed by Google directly. But you can prevent it from appearing in the Home menu by creating and enabling a Restricted Profile on your TV and then selecting the apps you'd like to use. Ars Technica earlier spotted the support page.
