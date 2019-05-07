CNET también está disponible en español.

Android Q moves forward without the back button

More swiping will hopefully mean less confusion.

The Android Q beta has given us a good glimpse of what's coming to the next version of Google's next mobile OS. At Google I/O, however, the company showed a feature that's going away: the back button.  

Android 10 Q will get an all-new gestural navigation that will rely on swiping in from the phone's edge to move back a step instead of the familiar back button, according to The Verge

This is a developing story. 

