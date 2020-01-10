Android phone in Lifeline program allegedly comes with malware preinstalled

Getty Images

Phones provided to low-income families as part of a federal program are allegedly coming with malware already installed. Not only that, the infected software reportedly can't be removed from the devices without some consequences.

A blog post from Malwarebytes Labs on Wednesday details the malware preinstalled on the UMX U686CL, a budget Android phone provided by Assurance Wireless as part of the US government's Lifeline Assistance program.

On the device were two pieces of malware suspected of being of Chinese origin, according to Malwarebytes Labs, and both are preinstalled onto the phone. One of the malware apps found on the phones can be removed, but it requires multiples steps that could prevent future phone updates. The other, however, hardcodes itself into the Settings app, meaning its removal would make the phone useless.

Sprint, which owns Assurance Wireless, says it doesn't believe the reported apps to be malware.

"We are aware of this issue and are in touch with the device manufacturer Unimax to understand the root cause," the company said in a statement Friday. "However, after our initial testing we do not believe the applications described in the media are malware."

The FCC said Lifeline is a vital program that provides a subsidy for voice or broadband service but doesn't fund hardware or apps.

"The security of Americans' cell phones is critical," said an FCC spokespeson in an emailed statement. "The FCC urges Lifeline providers to protect consumers from adware and malware."

Malwarebytes Labs said it received reports of the malware problems back in October.

