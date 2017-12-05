Android keyboard app leaks personal data of 31 million users

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Personal data for more than 31 million users of an Android keyboard app called AI.type has leaked online, according to ZDNet and researchers at the Kromtech Security Center. The app's database server wasn't password protected, which meant anyone could access more than 577 gigabytes of personal data, according to the report that was released today. The data was eventually secured after ZDNet and attempted to contact the app's creator, Eitan Fitusi.

AI.type did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to ZDNet, each user record contains the user's location and basic info such as the user's full name, email addresses and how many days the app was installed.