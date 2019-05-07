Android is on over 2.5 billion active devices

Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Android is now on more than 2.5 billion active devices, Android senior director Stephanie Cuthbertson said Tuesday at Google's annual developers conference.

"10 years and now over 2.5 billion active devices. Thanks for joining us on this journey," Android tweeted.

Google is due to launch Android Q, the next version of its Android operating system, later this year.