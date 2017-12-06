The insanely popular trivia app that has your friends and co-workers sneaking away twice a day is finally coming to Android.

Announced over its Twitter account, HQ addressed Android users, saying that it has a "nice little stocking stuffer coming your way." Its bio also stated that it's "coming for Android on Christmas."

The app, which is based in New York and co-founded by the creators of the now defunct Vine video service, features a rotating cast of game show hosts. Users join twice a day (weekdays at 12 p.m. PST and 6 p.m. PST; weekends at 6 p.m. PST) to answer 12 trivia questions. If a user makes it to the last round and answers the final question correctly, he or she will receive the cash prize, divided by the remaining players who have also won.

Hey world, we hear you also have Android phones? HQ has a nice little stocking stuffer coming your way... pic.twitter.com/RwY6Qpkk9e — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 5, 2017

By adding Android users, HQ will make itself available on the most popular mobile operating system in the world. (There is a downside for existing players though, as individual payouts will likely get smaller given the higher number of players.)

Since its launch in September, the app has become popular, often boasting tens of thousands of users playing at one time. One of its more frequent hosts, Scott Rogowsky, has attracted a small amount of fame due to the game. In November, the app made headlines after its co-founder and CEO, Rus Yusupov, lashed out at the Daily Beast and threatened to fire Rogowsky if the publication ran a profile about the host.