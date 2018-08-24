Android Go arrives at Samsung in its thrifty Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung

Android Go is the closest you can get to the stock version of Google's operating system on a non-Google phone -- Google's bloatskrieg against the irritating mass of third-party software that ships on many Android phones -- which also includes tools to help manage data consumption for areas where your signal isn't always great or data is too expensive. Google created it for regions with a high cost of living relative to income, which tends to go hand-in-hand with poor signal coverage. Into that market Samsung's launching its first Android Go phone, the entry-level Galaxy J2 Core.

Though only available in Malaysia and India at launch, Samsung does say it will expand to other markets in the future; Samsung didn't provide a price, but the price of slightly higher-end J2 launched in April starts at Rs 8,190, which is roughly equivalent to $120, £90 and AU$160. The J2 Core will likely cost less.

Specs include:

5-inch display, 540x960-pixel resolution



8MP f2.2 rear camera, 5MP f2.2 front camera



starts at 1GB RAM up to 8GB ram



Exynos 7570 processor



Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth v 4.2, USB 2.0



2,600mAh battery



Android Oreo Go Edition



Samsung doesn't specify what networks it will run on, but the J2 runs on 2G/3G and 4G so those are probably a good bet. That's an improvement over the J2 Pro launched recently, which doesn't connect to any networks at all.