Android Emoji Kitchen update will let you customize more emoji

Google

Android is giving emoji lovers more ways to mix and match emoji by expanding its Emoji Kitchen feature, Google said in a blog post, Thursday.

Emoji Kitchen, which launched in February, lets you combine emoji (think adding a face mask to an alien). The feature will now offer more than 14,000 combinations, up from just a few hundred. You'll also be able to double-tap certain emoji (like the laughing face) and get more extreme versions of the emoji, if you're trying to emphasize the sentiment.

"Each mix makes it easier for you to express yourself with a little extra flair," the post said.

The update will be available in the coming weeks on Android 6.0

Google is rolling out several other new Android features it says aim to make the holidays easier. Voice Access will let you use your device through voice controls like "open photos" or "tap search." Google Maps will offer a new Go Tab where you can pin destinations like school or specific public transit routes for easier access.