Android can now automatically turn on your lights when you turn off your alarm

Your morning alarm sounds. You grope around to turn it off, moan into your pillow and sluggishly begin your daily routine. But maybe not for long. A new Google Assistant trick, available now on Android phones, can automatically turn on your bedroom lights, read out the weather and news, and even start brewing your morning coffee without you sleep-slurring a command or lifting your finger.

This series of events, or one like it, is something you'll be able to customize through a new menu item in the clock app on any Android phone. When you go to set your alarm, you'll see a new option for Google Assistant Routine. From here, you can set up over a dozen different scenarios that kick into action the moment you dismiss your alarm (don't worry, you'll still be able to press Snooze).

For example, you can program Google Assistant to report on your commute as you struggle out of bed, and turn up the temperature. You can also ask it to play a podcast when you first wake, or perhaps some music. Of course, you have to have the compatible lights, thermostat and coffee maker to use some of these routines, and you can find and adjust them all from submenus within the Clock app.

Google Assistant's second new trick for phones keeps it quiet. You can manually set Do Not Disturb to mute incoming calls and alerts, or even to schedule some recurring off-limits hours. But soon, you'll be able to say the command to a compatible smart speaker: "Hey Google, silence my phone."

The rollout will only quiet Pixel 3 phones at first, and will only apply Do Not Disturb to one phone at a time. So for example, if you've programmed the smart speaker or smart display to recognize multiple family members, you're only silencing your phone, not theirs.

