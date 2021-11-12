And Just Like That, Sex and the City sequel gets its first trailer

HBO Max

And Just Like That... we got a trailer Friday for the sequel to Sex and the City. The much anticipated 10-episode series follows three of the hit show's four main characters, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, as they navigate life, love and friendship in their 50s. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back to reprise those roles.

"They say some things never change," Parker's Carrie Bradshaw says in a voice-over. "But the truth is, life is full of surprises."

I couldn't help but wonder... what will those surprises be? One thing that's not surprising is the trio's high fashion -- they're definitely out of their pandemic sweats for this go 'round. The trailer gives us quick looks at Carrie and Big kissing (but how is their marriage really holding up?) and Charlotte and Harry proudly watching their daughter's piano recital. Miranda and Steve's son, Brady, is growing up too. He's taller than both parents.

We also see Carrie and her pal Stanford Blatch strolling the streets of New York like they always have. Sadly, Willie Garson, the actor who played Stanford, died of cancer in September.

Other cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler. Notably, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, didn't return for this installment of the franchise.

The series debuts with two episodes on on Thursday, Dec. 9. The remaining eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.