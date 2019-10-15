CNET también está disponible en español.

Ancient Egyptian necropolis yields 20 coffins

It’s one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.

Egyptian ministry calls the discovery of 20 ancient coffins one of the "biggest and most important" in recent years. 

 Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP

At least 20 ancient wooden coffins have been uncovered by archeologists in the Egyptian city of Luxor, marking a profound discovery according to the country's Antiquities Ministry. In a Tuesday statement, the ministry said the necropolis is located in the ancient town of West Thebes. It includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods, or 1994 B.C. to 332 B.C.

Photos provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities capture the vibrant details of the coffins' inscriptions and paintings. 

The ministry said it will release further details at a news conference slated for Saturday. 

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany looks at recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings.

 Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP
The ministry said archeologists found at least 20 wooden coffins in the Asasif Necropolis.

 Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP
The coffins were discovered in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. 

 Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP
