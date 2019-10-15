Ancient Egyptian necropolis yields 20 coffins

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP

At least 20 ancient wooden coffins have been uncovered by archeologists in the Egyptian city of Luxor, marking a profound discovery according to the country's Antiquities Ministry. In a Tuesday statement, the ministry said the necropolis is located in the ancient town of West Thebes. It includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods, or 1994 B.C. to 332 B.C.

Photos provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities capture the vibrant details of the coffins' inscriptions and paintings.

The ministry said it will release further details at a news conference slated for Saturday.

