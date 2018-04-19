CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

An Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 is coming

Unfortunately, it may not be coming to a market near you.

avengers-infinity-war-doc-and-co

 Marvel Studios

OnePlus will sell a variant of its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone that will tie into the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film in nice crossover between gadget and comic geekdom.

OnePlus, a Taiwanese smartphone maker, with a rabid following among hardcore Android fans, confirmed to Android Central that Marvel tie-in smartphone would be coming. 

It's unclear who will actually be able to buy one. OnePlus previously created a OnePlus 5T that tied in with 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but that was only available in India. 

A spokeswoman for OnePlus wasn't available to provide more details. 

Next Article: Congress isn't ready to regulate Facebook, but it wants to