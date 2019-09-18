An 11-piece Cuisinart nonstick cookware set is just $50 right now

Best Buy

Stocking your kitchen with quality pots, pans and cooking utensils doesn't have to cost you much time or money. Want proof? Best Buy just slashed the price on an 11-piece nonstick Cuisinart cookware set that has all you'll need to work your way through any one of fall's best new cookbooks.

Right not you can snag the complete set fit with a nonstick saute pan, saucepan, stockpot, frying pan and four nonstick safe utensils for $50. That's $150 off Best Buy's original price and 50% cheaper than we've seen the same or similar Cuisinart sets at other retailers.

If your aim is easy no-fuss cooking and cleanup, nonstick is the clear choice. Cuisinart -- one of the most trusted brands in kitchenware -- makes cookware that's PFOA-free ceramic and titanium-reinforced for superior release and maximum durability.

Best Buy The Cuisinart nonstick cookware set includes a 3-quart saute pan with lid, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6-quart stockpot and four hard plastic cooking utensils safe to use on the cookware's nonstick surface.