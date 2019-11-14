CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Leonid meteor shower The Simpsons on Disney Plus Hulu with Live TV price hike Pokemon Sword and Shield discount Ford Mustang Mach-E Early Black Friday Deals

Amtrak unveils its new high-speed Acela train prototype

The Acela comes with tilting technology so it can travel at high speeds around bends.

Listen
- 00:34
Amtrak Acela fleet
Amtrak

Amtrak has shown off the first prototype of its high-speed Acela train being built in New York. In a series of new pictures reported earlier Thursday by The Points Guy, the train company showcased the Acela's engineering tech and seating spaces.

The new train will come with "tilting technology" so it can travel even faster, including on curved tracks. It also has 25% more seats, along with USB ports and outlets, free Wi-Fi and bigger seats made from recycled leather. The bathrooms have touchless features, such as automatic doors.

When it launches in 2021, it'll service Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

amtrak-acela
Amtrak

Read also