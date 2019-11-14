Amtrak unveils its new high-speed Acela train prototype

Amtrak

Amtrak has shown off the first prototype of its high-speed Acela train being built in New York. In a series of new pictures reported earlier Thursday by The Points Guy, the train company showcased the Acela's engineering tech and seating spaces.

The new train will come with "tilting technology" so it can travel even faster, including on curved tracks. It also has 25% more seats, along with USB ports and outlets, free Wi-Fi and bigger seats made from recycled leather. The bathrooms have touchless features, such as automatic doors.

When it launches in 2021, it'll service Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.