Amp up your home theater: Save up to 35% on a Vizio soundbar

Any A/V expert will tell you: The single best investment you can make to improve your home theater is to upgrade from the TV's integrated speakers to external, multi-channel audio. Your TV's tinny 10-watt speakers are abysmal, which explains why you have trouble understanding dialog when watching movies.

A soundbar is an inexpensive way to open up your soundstage, add deep bass from a subwoofer, and potentially even give you a premium audio experience with a dedicated center-channel speaker for dialog and surround speakers for more immersive audio. Right now, there are two different soundbars on sale from Vizio. You can choose from a modest 2.1-channel model that gives you crisp stereo up front and rich bass from a subwoofer or a 5.1-channel model that's like a home theater in a box. Both are "factory reconditioned," which means they've been inspected and returned to original retail condition by Vizio and feature a 90-day Vizio warranty.

Vizio The Vizio V51-H6 is a 36-inch soundbar kit with four wired components: the soundbar, a pair of surround speakers and subwoofer. The system as a 50Hz - 20kHz frequncy range and supports DTS Virtual:X surround sound. You can also control it with your voice using Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Regularly $193, it's selling for $160 on Amazon right now. This refurbished model on Woot is priced at $140.

Vizio Vizio's SB2021N is a compact 20-inch, 2-channel soundbar with a plug-and-play wireless subwoofer, sized for smaller televisions. It features DTS Virtual:X surround sound and built-in Bluetooth allows you to play music from sources like your phone when you're not watching TV. This package is factory refurbished and can save you about $45 compared with the equivalent price for a new model on Amazon.

