Among Us had nearly half a billion users in November, report says

Getty Images

Among Us, the online game that saw a surge in popularity during COVID-19 lockdowns, had around half a billion monthly active users in November, according to market researcher SuperData. It's now the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly players, the firm says.

The multiplayer social deduction game, which was released in 2018, experienced a sudden boost in attention thanks to streamers on Twitch, where it has 6.5 million followers. Even US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed the game on Twitch in October; the stream peaked at 439,000 concurrent viewers, making it the third-highest-viewed single stream in the platform's history.