Among Us hack promotes 'Trump 2020,' forcing developer to issue patch

Getty Images

Hackers have spammed in-game chats in Among Us, forcing developer InnerSloth to quickly issue a patch. The hack promoted a streaming channel and threatened to damage phones if people didn't subscribe, according to a Friday report by CNET sister publication GameSpot. It also included a "Trump 2020" message. Some players reportedly estimate the hack reached hundreds or perhaps thousands of matches.

"We're are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we're looking into it," InnerSloth said in a Thursday tweet. "We will be pushing out an emergency server update so people who are in game will get kicked from games. Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! Bare with us!!"

Among Us, an online multiplayer social deduction game, has seen a sudden rise in popularity lately, with US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streaming the game on Twitch earlier this week. The stream peaked at 439,000 concurrent viewers, making it the third-highest-viewed single stream in Twitch history.