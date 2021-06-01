Enlarge Image polizna

People are obsessed with Among Us, a free, addictive online multiplayer game featuring two-legged crew members. If you're not hooked yet, here's the rundown of what it's all about. If you're a fan already, then ask yourself if you're nutty enough to spend $35,000 on a chicken nugget that looks like a character from the game.

eBay seller polizna posted an auction with the catchy title McDonald's Among Us shaped Nugget from BTS Meal. With two days left, it's had 121 bids and reached the lofty height of $34,744 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The seller said the nugget will be frozen and then air-sealed to ensure freshness before shipping.

McDonald's nuggets are formed into four classic shapes: bell, boot, ball and bone. It appears the Among Us nugget may be a variation on the "bone" or possibly a mutated "boot." The condition is "used."

Enlarge Image InnerSloth

There's an extra incentive for fans of South Korean pop band BTS, which partnered up with McDonald's for some unique meal packages. The nugget came from one of those BTS meals.

Polizna, who goes by the name Tav, told CNET this particular Among Us nugget wasn't the first one on the auction site, but that the nugget has an "unmistakable correlation with the actual character, even including an odd bump on the back that would represent the backpack."

The high-flying auction has attracted quite a few others like it. There are ones that have topped $20,000 and $14,000 in bids. The official Among Us Twitter account shared Tav's auction, which might help boost the bidding war.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

Memories of a wild $100,000 auction for a Harambe gorilla-shaped Cheeto back in 2017 inspired Tav to post the nugget.

Tav has realistic expectations, telling CNET, "I had figured it would get somewhere around $50 but nothing like this, at the end of the day there are some people out there who *would* pay some absurd price for a McDonald's chicken nugget, but I don't think the final bidder will actually go through with the purchase as there are lots of people who bid on things like this for the 'memes.'"

The nugget auction has turned in a fun adventure for Tav, who had been an Among Us player "back when it had a spike in popularity," but doesn't play the game frequently anymore.

It could be the perfect gift for a fan of both Among Us and BTS. Or it might just be the world's weirdest impulse buy. No matter what, Tav is satisfied: "I have no expectation for any amount of cash and whatever ends up happening i'm just glad I got to be part of it and I've received messages from people saying that they got a good laugh so that alone was worth it."