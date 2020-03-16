For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
The coronavirus pandemic has led companies to encourage or require employees to work from home. One upside? An uptick in people working from home means many happy furry friends.
On Monday, #QuarantinedCats and #QuarantinedDogs was trending on Twitter. So naturally, it's safe to say no one is getting anything done.
Here are some of the best "quarantined" cats and dogs on the internet:
Discuss: Amid coronavirus, quarantine cats and dogs living their best lives
