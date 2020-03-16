Apple

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The coronavirus pandemic has led companies to encourage or require employees to work from home. One upside? An uptick in people working from home means many happy furry friends.

On Monday, #QuarantinedCats and #QuarantinedDogs was trending on Twitter. So naturally, it's safe to say no one is getting anything done.

Here are some of the best "quarantined" cats and dogs on the internet:

Cricket requested that I panic buy his gravy treats. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/FRUFx4yEaa — des (@desbleedsteal) March 16, 2020

Little bro is working from home and wanted his cat to look more "professional" when he appeared in the webcam during team (video) meetings so he bought him a set of ties. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/WvgOD9FYUJ — Munya (@WanderinVoyager) March 16, 2020

We suddenly have a lot more time to practice our balancing tricks #QuarantineDogs #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/cKFBLhs4Zn — Liz Grand (@liz_grand) March 16, 2020

Elli has setup camp and demanded half the supplies #QuarantineDogs pic.twitter.com/rfRpeXg0yN — Phobos (@ThatPhobos) March 16, 2020

Ezzy is bored at home playing his 3DS since he can’t go out 😋 #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/T4rFgM6DX2 — Fantasy Godiva (@FantasyGodiva) March 16, 2020

I think the dogs are pretty excited about my quarantine. #quarantinedogs pic.twitter.com/D82aHiCKwG — Natalya (@NatOrtolano) March 16, 2020

My kitty been social distancing before it was the thing to do #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/7Wsz8ktcIL — ANTI"PC" (@ANTIPC11) March 16, 2020