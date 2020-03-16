CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Live outage Coronavirus travel ban Westworld season 3 review Fortnite players surge amid coronavirus Apple bans non-official coronavirus apps from App Store Disney Plus now streams Frozen 2

Amid coronavirus, quarantine cats and dogs living their best lives

#QuarantinedCats and #QuarantinedDogs is trending on Twitter.

Listen
- 00:22
apple-iphone-11-dog-portrait-mode-091019
Apple
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The coronavirus pandemic has led companies to encourage or require employees to work from home. One upside? An uptick in people working from home means many happy furry friends. 

On Monday, #QuarantinedCats and #QuarantinedDogs was trending on Twitter. So naturally, it's safe to say no one is getting anything done. 

More on the coronavirus

Here are some of the best "quarantined" cats and dogs on the internet: 

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus care gets help from AI
0:26