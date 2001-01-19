Ameritrade sees weaker sales, wider loss in 1Q

Ameritrade warned Monday that it would post a wider-than-expected loss in its first quarter on disappointing sales.
The online trading firm told investors to brace themselves for a loss of between 12 cents to 14 cents a share in the quarter.
Ameritrade (Nasdaq: AMTD) shares fell 97 cents to $7.88 shortly after the release.
It now expects sales in the neighborhood of $130 million, well below analysts’ estimates of $142.6 million.
First Call Corp. consensus pegged Ameritrade for a loss of 5 cents a share in the quarter.
The company also announced plans to cut 230 employees from offices in Forth Worth, Texas, and Omaha, Neb., from a total of about 2,500 employees.
Among other widely held online brokerage stocks, E*Trade Group (Nasdaq: EGRP) was off 50 cents to $9.19; Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCH) fell $1.13 to $28.50 and DLJ Direct (NYSE: DIR) was unchanged at $4.13.
Last quarter, Ameritrade topped analysts’ estimates when it posted a profit of $286,000 on sales of $133.8 million.
The stock moved as high as $25.13 in March before falling to a low of $6.75 in December.
Ten of the 17 analysts tracking the stock rate it either a “buy” or “strong buy.”
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.