American Airlines video shows flight attendant losing it

What happens when a woman, her child and a stroller get squeezed into a tight space with a bunch of other people? Another airline catastrophe.

This one allegedly involves a mother getting smacked with the above-mentioned stroller while boarding an American Airlines flight from San Francisco to Dallas.

Enlarge Image Surain Adyanthaya/Facebook

A Facebook video that's pulled in more than 3.3 million views appears to show the aftermath of the stroller mishap, with an unidentified woman sobbing, a male passenger confronting a flight attendant, and the attendant answering back in less-than-professional fashion.

Surain Adyanthaya, who posted the clip, said in a caption that the attendant "violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby."

The incident comes shortly after a brutal removal of a passenger from a United Airlines plane. The ejection left the passenger bloodied and humiliated, and a viral video of the event left United scrambling to explain itself.

In this latest incident, American Airlines says it's removed the flight attendant from duty while it looks into the matter.

"We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts," the company said in a statement. "What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident."