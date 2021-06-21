American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights through mid-July

American Airlines

American Airlines is canceling flights through mid-July due to a surge in travel demand as the pandemic fades in the US, as earlier reported by CNN. Weather and labor shortages are factoring into the cancellations as well, a spokesperson said.

The airline apparently had 120 cancellations on Saturday and expects to cancel 50 to 80 flights each day. If you're due to fly with the airline through July 15, you should already have a notification if your flight has been canceled.

"The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers' plans," a spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNET.

"That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July."