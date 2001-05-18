AMD's fastest Athlon coming next month

Advanced Micro Devices will ship a 1.4GHz version of its desktop Athlon processor in early June, sources familiar with the company's plans confirmed. The chip launch will mark AMD's fourth Athlon launch for the year, including its new family of Athlon 4 mobile processors. The 1.4GHz chip has been expected for some time.

Earlier this week, AMD announced the Athlon 4, its first Athlon processor designed for use in notebook PCs. The Athlon 4 chip is based on a new processor core with several improvements. This core--known by the code name Palomino--will also give rise to new desktop Athlon chips running at 1.5GHz and above starting in the third quarter, CEO Jerry Sanders said during the company's recent first-quarter earnings call.