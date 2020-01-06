AMD used fake Xbox Series X images during its CES 2020 conference

Screenshot

CES 2020

We know the name of Microsoft's forthcoming Xbox One successor and we know it will be available this holiday season. At CES 2020 it looked like we might have gotten an early look at the Xbox Series X, including its ports, at AMD's press conference here in Las Vegas.

But it turns out the images AMD used were not sourced from Microsoft.

Initially spotted by GameSpot, the reveal shows off many of the ports one would expect on a 2020 flagship game console including what appears to be Ethernet, optical audio out, two USB-C ports and power. Also present are two HDMI ports, though exactly what the second HDMI will be used for isn't known.

But those images were not legitimate Xbox Series X images.

"The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console," an AMD spokesperson said. "They were taken from TurboSquid.com."

The current Xbox One line has two HDMI ports, one for outputting a picture to a TV and another for connecting a cable box to allow the Xbox to drive your whole television experience. While Microsoft heavily pitched this cable connection in the early days of the Xbox One, it has since significantly scaled back touting the capability.

Update, Jan. 6, 6.39 p.m. PT: This story initially reported that AMD's conference featured new information about the Xbox Series X, via images that Microsoft later confirmed were not accurate and not sourced from Microsoft. This story has been edited to reflect that.