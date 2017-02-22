AMD Ryzen 7 chip promises gains for gamers

AMD

Chipmaker AMD had some news Wednesday for gamers and other fans of high-performance computers.

The company said that after nearly half a decade of development, its Ryzen 7 chips for desktop PCs will hit the market next month. AMD has promised that the chips, based on its Zen processor core, will deliver substantial performance gains over its Excavator processors.

"Four years ago we began development of our 'Zen' processor core with the goal to deliver unprecedented generational performance gains and return choice and innovation to the high-performance computing market," AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement. "On March 2, enthusiasts and gamers around the world will experience 'Zen' in action."

AMD has been struggling since its glory days, when it was giving rival Intel a run for the money. It remains to be seen whether Ryzen can get the company back in the game, and whether gamers will be rocked by the new chip's chops.

AMD has more info for processor geeks here.