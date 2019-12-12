AMD RX 5500 XT arrives at $169 to battle the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

AMD

The Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card closes out 2019 for that most desirable of gaming segments, reasonable-quality AAA 1080p play or fast 1080p for esports at a reasonable price. AMD's twist in its competition with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super is the ability to buy it configured with 8GB memory; that lets you pay a little less than you might for an RX 5700, GTX 1660 Super or GTX 1660 Ti just to play more texture-heavy games (or a higher quality).

Now playing: Watch this: Cool tech for everyone on your list

AMD announced the RX 5500 series in October as the Navi 7nm-architecture replacements for the Polaris-generation 14nm RX 570/580 models. According to AMD, the prices start at $169 for the 4GB versions and $199 for the 8GB versions, but prior to the official launch a few cards crept into online stores, including significantly more expensive 8GB models from XFX and Sapphire.