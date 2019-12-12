The Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card closes out 2019 for that most desirable of gaming segments, reasonable-quality AAA 1080p play or fast 1080p for esports at a reasonable price. AMD's twist in its competition with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super is the ability to buy it configured with 8GB memory; that lets you pay a little less than you might for an RX 5700, GTX 1660 Super or GTX 1660 Ti just to play more texture-heavy games (or a higher quality).
AMD announced the RX 5500 series in October as the Navi 7nm-architecture replacements for the Polaris-generation 14nm RX 570/580 models. According to AMD, the prices start at $169 for the 4GB versions and $199 for the 8GB versions, but prior to the official launch a few cards crept into online stores, including significantly more expensive 8GB models from XFX and Sapphire.
Discuss: AMD RX 5500 XT arrives at $169 to battle the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.