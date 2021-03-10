AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT: Check for inventory restocks at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Lori Grunin/CNET

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs aren't the only graphics cards you can't buy. You also can't buy AMD's latest Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. Released last fall, the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT cards are next to impossible to find in stock, and the recently announced entry-level RX 6700 XT card doesn't launch until March 18.

The new Radeon RX 6000 cards incorporate AMD's RDNA 2.0 architecture found in the GPUs for the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles, but you're more likely to find a PS5 or track down an Xbox Series X than locate a Radeon RX 6000 series card.

The reason for the supply shortages? Gamers aren't the only customers jostling for a next-gen GPU. As cryptocurrency valuations continue to soar, crypto miners are buying up AMD and Nvidia's cards as fast as manufacturers can make them. And if you do find a GeForce RTX 3000 series or Radeon RX 6000 series card in stock, be prepared to pay well above retail price.

The top-end Radeon RX 6900 XT already has a considerable list price of $999, so we'd target the Radeon 6800 XT or Radeon 6800, which list for a more reasonable $649 and $579, respectively. Amazon has a handful of RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT cards available for purchase, but you'll pay as much or more than you would on eBay or StockX. Best Buy and Newegg have more product listings for the cards -- most of which are substantially higher than the list price -- but nothing currently in stock.

How to find a Radeon RX 6800 or 6800 XT

How should you go about finding one in stock? I've got three suggestions.

1. Check the links above for the product pages at major retailers for the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT cards from the various manufacturers. We will update this story as soon as we find any retailer with inventory of any of the cards from any manufacturer.

2. Keep an eye on AMD's product page that tracks inventory of the new Radeon RX 6000 series cards (along with some Ryzen CPUs, too).

3. Sign up for Discord's Stock Informer and get alerts on your phone when a card is in stock. You'll have to act fast when a notification appears -- there are currently more than 49,000 Stock Informer members -- but it will let you keep your finger on the next-gen GPU pulse.

