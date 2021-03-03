AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launches for fast 1440p gaming At $479

Lori Grunin/CNET

In a followup to the October launch of its Radeon RX 6000-based graphics cards, the RX 6800, 6800 XT and 6900, AMD today announced more affordable GPUs -- the RX 6700 XT. This comes just after Nvidia launched its entry-level card incorporating its latest generation Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3060. This seems more a competitor for the RTX 3060 Ti, though.

It's slated to launch on March 18 for $479, with both AMD's own cards and all the usual suspects for third-party cards. It will also be available in regular retail systems.

The big question is how to keep the new cards out of the hands of bots and cryptocurrency miners and in the hands of regular folks -- and at the budget prices the cards are intended to have. Unlike Nvidia, which attempted to address the out-of-stock problem by throttling the RTX 3060's mining-related performance, AMD didn't address the issue at all in its announcement.