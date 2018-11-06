AMC's MoviePass rival, A-List, gets price hike in some US states

James Martin/CNET

AMC's A-List service is getting its first price hike, with prices ticking up by $2 to $4 in some US states.

The service, which launched last summer as a higher-end, higher-priced rival to MoviePass, will change its prices for new subscribers on Jan. 9, 2019.

Those residing in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington state and Washington, DC will pay $21.95 a month for the service. The $4 increase will apply to residents in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, adding up to $23.95 a month.

Customers in the other 35 states in the US will not see any price increase in January, and anyone who signs up for AMC A-List before Jan. 9 will keep the original $19.95 a month price for 12 months, regardless of their location.

AMC said in its Monday announcement of the changes that the price increase is for states where the program is most popular -- and likely where tickets are most expensive. (A Wednesday night ticket to see Bohemian Rhapsody at an AMC in Manhattan, for example, can cost $17.)

Unlike the $10 per month MoviePass service, which currently allows for 2D films based on availability, AMC's offering allows subscribers to see movies in any theater, including 3D and Imax. But, as expected, the service is limited to AMC theaters, whereas MoviePass includes other movie chains and some independent theaters.