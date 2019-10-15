AMC Theatres' new service lets you rent or buy movies at home

George Rose/Getty Images

AMC wants to be your go-to place for movies, whether that's out at the theater or at home on the couch. The movie theater chain is launching AMC Theatres On Demand for members of its AMC Stubs rewards program. The service, available Tuesday, will offer approximately 2,000 popular movies for rent or purchase, the company said.

The service will include both new releases and a catalogue of movies from major Hollywood studios, AMC said. New releases will be available on AMC Theatres On Demand at the same time they're available digitally nationwide. Rentals for new movies appear to start at $5.99, and include 30 days to start watching the video and 48 hours to finish once started.

Movies can be purchased or rented through AMCTheatres.com, the AMC Theatres mobile app, Roku devices and SmartTVs. AMC said more services and devices will be added in the near future.

"With more than 20 million AMC Stubs households, and with our web site and smartphone apps already being visited hundreds of millions of times annually by movie fans, AMC Theatres is in a unique position to promote specific movies with greater personalization than has ever been possible before, said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, in a release. "Through the launch of AMC Theatres On Demand, we can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally."

The AMC Stubs rewards program offers several tiers, with a free loyalty program that lets you earn points for money you spend. Points can get you a variety of discounts on things like tickets and concessions. AMC Stubs A-List is the company's movie ticket subscription service, which costs between $21 and $24 depending on where you live.

On Demand rentals and purchases will earn AMC Stubs points that can be redeemed for in-theater rewards, the company said. AMC also has a promo to celebrate the launch: If your first On Demand purchase or rental is a movie distributed by Lionsgate or Paramount Pictures, you can choose an additional three movies from a selection of that studio's films.

Originally published Oct. 15, 6:28 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:04 a.m.: Adds more information.