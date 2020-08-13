AMC is reopening theaters with 15-cent tickets to celebrate its 100th anniversary

Warner Bros. Pictures

AMC is celebrating its 100th year by reopening theaters across the nation after closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate its anniversary, for one day tickets will be priced at their 1920 cost of 15 cents apiece.

More than 100 AMC locations are scheduled to reopen Aug. 20, including in areas across Georgia, Texas, Connecticut, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts, Indiana, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas and Oklahoma, as well as Washington, DC.

The Aug. 20 reopening would be the first step in AMC's phased reopening across the US. It plans to have 600 theaters, or two-thirds of its operations, open by Sept. 3 in time for the launch of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which has been repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19. The rest of its theaters will reopen when state and local officials give the go-ahead.

Some of the movies being shown on the 15-cent day include throwbacks like Inception, Black Panther, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Grease and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Once the 100th anniversary pricing concludes, those movies will be priced at $5 per ticket.

AMC had previously planned to reopen in July but pushed back its reopening again last month citing delays in movie release dates. Some of the year's biggest movies have been continually delayed, including DC's Wonder Woman, which is now scheduled to launch in October; Disney's Mulan, which has been pushed to August; and Marvel's Black Widow, now set for November.

"We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies," Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, said.

AMC rivals CineMark and Regal also set out for a July reopening. Regal's website now says it'll open on Aug. 21, while CineMark has already opened theaters across 23 states.