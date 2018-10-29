Amazon

Amazon's best-kept secret is AmazonSmile, a simple and effective way to support just about any charity. Whenever you make an eligible purchase, the shopping giant will donate to 0.5 percent of the total price to that charity.

AmazonSmile just hit a landmark of $100 million in donations, and to celebrate, Amazon is temporarily raising its donation rate to 5 percent. That rate is in effect now and will continue through Nov. 2.

Just point your browser to smile.amazon.com, then choose a charity you want to support. For example, I've used this for years for my daughter's high school marching band.

Then just shop like normal. All prices and products are the same as they would be otherwise; this is the easiest charitable giving you'll ever do.

The only wrinkle is that the Amazon mobile app doesn't currently support AmazonSmile. So if you shop a lot on your phone, do it in your mobile browser instead. Or, add stuff to your cart in the app, then use the browser to complete the purchase.

