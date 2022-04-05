Amazon's Upcoming App for Workers May Ban Words Like 'Union' and 'Pay Raise,' Report Says

Getty Images

Amazon reportedly discussed plans to create an internal messaging app for employees meant to boost morale and celebrate wins. However, the app would also block phrases related to labor unions and critiques of working conditions at Amazon, according to a report Monday from The Intercept.

The planned app may block words like "union," "diversity" and even "restrooms," and flag employees who attempt to use them, reported the Intercept, citing internal company documents. The app, dubbed "Shout-Outs," originated as a way for Amazon employees to communicate, celebrate wins and "foster happiness," according to The Intercept.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokesperson Barbara Agrait told The Intercept that "this particular program has not been approved yet and may change significantly or even never launch at all." Agrait added that if the app does launch, "many" of the words highlighted in the report may not be screened.

According to The Intercept, additional words that may be blocked include: "stupid," "grievance," "slave labor," "this is dumb," "ethics," "unfair," and more than 30 other words and phrases that may "generate negative sentiment" among workers.

The Shout-Outs app is reportedly slated to launch under a pilot program later this month.

More to come.