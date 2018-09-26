Amazon's unveils yet another store concept called Amazon 4-star

Amazon

Amazon apparently isn't done testing out new store concepts.

On Wednesday, the company introduced Amazon 4-star, a physical store in New York's SoHo neighborhood that includes products rated 4 stars and above, are top sellers, or are new and trending on Amazon's website. The new location will include devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books and games. It opens to the public Thursday.

The new store joins Amazon's growing list of store formats, including Amazon Books bookstores, Amazon Go convenience stores, Amazon Pop-Up kiosks at malls, Amazon college pick-up and return centers, AmazonFresh Pickup grocery locations and Whole Foods supermarkets.

Despite that long list of names, Amazon operates just a handful of most of these stores, such as 16 Amazon Books stores and two AmazonFresh Pickup locations. Whole Foods, which Amazon purchased last year, has 460 grocery stores.

Amazon 4-star is part of the world's largest online retailer to expand into physical stores. While Amazon dominates e-commerce in the US, taking in nearly half of all online sales, it's still a much smaller player in physical retail, where the large majority of consumer sales still happen. For Amazon to keep up its huge growth, it may have to keep building up its stores.

With so many store concepts, it seems clear Amazon is still experimenting and hasn't yet landed on a single top store idea it could expand to many more locations.

Amazon's move into physical retail comes with considerable irony. While Amazon tinkers with store ideas, its website continues to be blamed for the closure of local stores and the thinning out of regional malls. After it was blamed for causing the Borders bookstore chain to close down, Amazon years later started opening its own bookstores.