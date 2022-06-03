Amazon's Top Consumer Executive, Dave Clark, to Step Down

Amazon on Friday said its CEO of Worldwide Consumer, Dave Clark, is resigning from the online retail giant. Clark, a top executive under CEO Andy Jassy, will step down on July 1, Amazon said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a message posted to Twitter, Clark praised his 23 years at Amazon but said it was time for him to move on. "I've had an incredible time at Amazon but it's time for me to build again. It's what drives me," Clark tweeted on Friday. "To all I've had the honor of working with: thank you for making it so much fun to come to work every day for 23 years to invent cool, amazing things for customers."

Worldwide consumer operations is one of Amazon's biggest business, with warehouses and delivery networks across the globe. Clark, who joined Amazon in 1999, took over the role of CEO of worldwide consumer when Jeff Wilke retired in 2021. He was previously the head of operations and oversaw global supply chain, delivery, customer services, physical stores, marketing and Prime.

Amazon expects to have an update on who might take over the the position in the next few weeks, said Jassy in a message to employees. "We're trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave's succession and any changes we make," he added.