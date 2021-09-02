Amazon's The Wheel of Time fantasy series gets first trailer, release date

Amazon Studios

Amazon has some powerhouse original series on the way. The Lord of the Rings show, coming in 2022, gets most of the attention, but don't forget The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan's fantasy book series. It got its first trailer on Thursday.

As CNET's Richard Knightwell notes in our roundup of giant series coming soon, The Wheel of Time is set in a realm that's simultaneously Earth's past and future, where women warriors protect the Dragon Reborn to battle the Dark One.

Rosamund Pike stars as sorcerer Moiraine, and other stars include Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris and Marcus Rutherfort. If you haven't read the books, the trailer may look intriguing but confusing. Jordan died in 2007 while working on the 12th book, but author Brandon Sanderson stepped in and took the series through 15 volumes.

The show premieres on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 19. The first season is eight episodes long, and a second season has already been ordered.