Amazon's RxPass Is a $5 Monthly Subscription for Generic Prescriptions

Amazon is launching a new benefit for Prime members that will let them receive multiple eligible medications for a single $5 monthly subscription cost. The new perk, called RxPass, is available for Prime members in most US states starting Tuesday.

Generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions, such as high blood pressure and acid reflux, will be part of the subscription option, Amazon said in a release. The $5 cost also includes delivery, which can happen on a monthly or quarterly basis depending on a person's prescription.

"Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy," John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a release.

Prime members can sign up for RxPass via Amazon's site or app under the .

Amazon has stepped up its footprint in the health care sector since its opening of Amazon Pharmacy in 2020, which offers two-day delivery on prescriptions for Prime members. Last November, the company launched its Amazon Clinic to provide virtual care for common ailments.